Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,966 Shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.0%

BKH opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

