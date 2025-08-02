Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Genpact by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE G opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.