Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PAG opened at $168.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

