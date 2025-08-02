Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 18,960 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 64,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 237,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 124,808 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.5%

HBI opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

