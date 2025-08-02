Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services accounts for 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.80% of First Business Financial Services worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 393,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.70.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 million. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIZ

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason R. Graham purchased 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $47,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,141.40. This represents a 45.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph R. Kauten purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,336.80. This trade represents a 50.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.