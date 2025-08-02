Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp (IN) makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 81,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 711,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 530,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 234,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $660.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

