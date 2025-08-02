Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $790.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of ($24.94) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESQ

Insider Activity

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $476,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,805.38. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.