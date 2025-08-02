Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.86 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.87%.

Lifetime Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.