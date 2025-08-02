Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,157 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NN by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NN Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. NN had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 45,316 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $99,695.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,463,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,930. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy M. French acquired 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $93,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 374,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,550.72. This trade represents a 13.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,288 shares of company stock worth $233,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

(Free Report)

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.