Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,462 shares during the quarter. Heritage Insurance comprises 2.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 83.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTG stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $650.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,862.60. This trade represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

