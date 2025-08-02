Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after buying an additional 61,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 49,674 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ORRF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $628.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orrstown Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

