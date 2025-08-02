Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $370.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

