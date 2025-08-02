Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,255 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.77% of Sleep Number worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6,582.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Sleep Number Corporation has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $161.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $327.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Linda Findley bought 61,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $434,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 604,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,234.72. This trade represents a 11.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis K. Lee purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $51,264.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 92,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,946.40. The trade was a 8.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

