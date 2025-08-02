Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Bankwell Financial Group makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWFG. Hovde Group increased their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $47,254.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,599.86. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

