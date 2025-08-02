Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,478 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.74% of Rimini Street worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMNI. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Rimini Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 3,886,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 545,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 466,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 394,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Stock Down 13.3%

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.85 million, a P/E ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RMNI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rimini Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $6.50 target price on Rimini Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 28,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $92,886.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,361 shares in the company, valued at $778,544.08. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $201,037.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,842.88. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,351 shares of company stock worth $338,991. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

