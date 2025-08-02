Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $9.79 Million Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank accounts for about 2.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Metropolitan Bank worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1,726.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 141,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.13. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 20,517 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $1,342,427.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,524.55. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $109,774.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,638.63. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,299,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Hovde Group increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

