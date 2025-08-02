Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Invests $515,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 9,137.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 507.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 3,085.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guess? by 4,168.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Guess? from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.09 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.61 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

