Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Invests $542,000 in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SRTS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

