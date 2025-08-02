Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ategra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 344,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

