Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

In related news, VP Erin Boase sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,250. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,601 shares of company stock worth $255,825. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 3.4%

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $20.86 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 million, a PE ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.