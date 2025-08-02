Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,603 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Hamilton Beach Brands comprises 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $127.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

