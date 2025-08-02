Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 81,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6,283.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.4%

CUBI opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $67.19.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.