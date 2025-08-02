Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Five Star Bancorp worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 8,240.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $178,340.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,468.48. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSBC. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Star Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.51. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.14%. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

