Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 22,762 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,762 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 450,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 57,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $372,658.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. This trade represents a 55.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:GMRE opened at $6.76 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

