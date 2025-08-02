Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,080 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.59% of Unity Bancorp worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 122.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 11,262.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of UNTY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

