Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,502 shares during the period. Asure Software makes up 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Asure Software by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asure Software by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Asure Software Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,450. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

