Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,862,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 664.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after buying an additional 513,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.32.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.45%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

