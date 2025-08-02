Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Trading Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Paypoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

