PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $77.19.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $759.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.66 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,767.60. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $364,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,948.35. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,005 shares of company stock worth $2,205,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 74.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 23,450.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 6,900.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.