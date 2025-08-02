Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

Soligenix, VerifyMe, Opendoor Technologies, Incannex Healthcare, and fuboTV are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of typically small or emerging companies that trade at low prices—often under $5 per share—and are usually listed on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges rather than major stock exchanges. Because they tend to have low market capitalizations and thin trading volume, penny stocks can be highly volatile and subject to wide bid-ask spreads. While they may offer the potential for substantial gains, their lack of liquidity and regulatory oversight also makes them a higher-risk investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Soligenix (SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

Shares of SNGX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,243,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

VerifyMe (VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Shares of VRME traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,841,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.48. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of OPEN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,107,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,522,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.78. Opendoor Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 314,747,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,194,723. Incannex Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 7.47.

fuboTV (FUBO)

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 29,070,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.22.

