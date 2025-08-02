Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) vs. Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Critical Contrast

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics -4,096.66% -27.40% -23.16% Motus GI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perspective Therapeutics and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 1 7 3 3.18 Motus GI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.56, suggesting a potential upside of 241.18%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Motus GI.

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Motus GI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A -$46.51 million N/A N/A Motus GI $319,000.00 0.00 -$12.87 million ($15.64) 0.00

Motus GI has higher revenue and earnings than Perspective Therapeutics.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Motus GI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of [212Pb] VMT01 in combination with nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc. and changed its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2022. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

