Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $920.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.72.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
