Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 3.0%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $7,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 2,365,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $8,864,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $920.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

