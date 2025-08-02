Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,262,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 104,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

