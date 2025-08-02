Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 8,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 5,289 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $11.11.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Stock Down 1.4%

Pharming Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.02.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.