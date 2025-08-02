Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 2,157,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 663,479 shares.The stock last traded at $85.84 and had previously closed at $87.65.

Specifically, CFO Harold R. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $77,207,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,917,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $78,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,425,000 after purchasing an additional 566,061 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,737,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

