PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 678,936 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,165,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $415,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,061.4% during the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,896,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,154,000 after acquiring an additional 149,649 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

