PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 386,481 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,359,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,161,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

