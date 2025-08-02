PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.57% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $510,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.