PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $707.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,660,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $707,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

