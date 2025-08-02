PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $886.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,291,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345,748 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $886,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

