PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 180,038 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,158,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $754,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.