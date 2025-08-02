PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 21,259 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,119,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after buying an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,993,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $431.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

