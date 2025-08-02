PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 31,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $631,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $192.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

