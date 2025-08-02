PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 36,561 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $847,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,774.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 139,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

