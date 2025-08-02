PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 66,030 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $211,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

