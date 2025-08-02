Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 317.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Potlatch by 16.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Potlatch by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Potlatch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Potlatch by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Potlatch Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

