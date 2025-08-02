PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 8,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 15,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.
Several research firms recently commented on PREKF. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
