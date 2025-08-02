Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 3,175.6% in July

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 281,700 shares, agrowthof3,175.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.74% of Presidio Property Trust worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

