Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Primerica were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PRI opened at $259.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.98 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.83.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

