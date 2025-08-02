Private Advisor Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PVI opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

About Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

